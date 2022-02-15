Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Jesse Kelber Headshot

Jesse Kelber

Sr. Writer, Flexport

Jesse is a Senior Writer at Flexport. He loves exploring the narrative where technology and humanity interact. When he’s not at the keyboard, you’ll find him wandering in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.

Jesse's Posts

  • A recent study from Capterra reports SMBs in retail and ecommerce are expecting a good holiday season in 2022.

    November 22, 2022

    Large Retailers Aren’t Optimistic But SMB Brands Are Predicting a Profitable Holiday Season

  • Bottleneck blog banner 1600x800

    November 9, 2022

    Addressing the Root Causes of Supply Chain Bottlenecks

  • Two people discuss business in a warehouse

    October 28, 2022

    Embedded Finance: Get The Capital You Need, When You Need It

  • woman with rack of clothes GettyImages 1600x800

    May 18, 2022

    New Opportunities for Retail Brands to Increase Stability and Profitability

  • How Visibility and Flexibility Can Help Fast-Growth E-Commerce Businesses Scale

    April 22, 2022

    How Supply Chain Visibility Helps Fast-Growth Businesses Scale

  • Eastern Airlines and Flexport - A new partnership for an expanding air network.

    February 15, 2022

    Flexport and Eastern Air Team Up To Expand Global Airfreight Capacity

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.