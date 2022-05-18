New Opportunities for Retail Brands to Increase Stability and Profitability

We’re in year three of a global pandemic that’s upended multiple industries, especially retail and ecommerce. The upside is that it’s forced us to take a closer look at existing legacy systems, inefficient supply chains, and inadequate inventory management plans, allowing many retailers to prioritize more long-term stability and profitability.

A recent report highlights that the next 12 months will offer opportunities for retailers to redesign their outdated global supply chains, rethink inventory management and bring their physical stores into the digital age.

Deloitte’s new 2022 Retail Industry Outlook Report is a great read on the future of retail and the factors shaping it. Deloitte’s experts surveyed 50 senior executives from across retail subsectors and asked a broad array of questions on a wide range of topics including consumer expectations, logistics, employee relations, industry trends, technology, and more.

Despite what you may be thinking, the outlook is decidedly positive. To save you time, we’re sharing a summary of the key takeaways from the report that are helpful for fast-growing ecommerce and retail brands.

Retailers Look Forward With a Healthy Dose of Optimism

Despite the relentless challenges they faced over the last two years, retail executives remain confident that consumer behavior is moving in their favor. Leaders are optimistic about future revenue growth and margins and more than half of them see inflation as an opportunity to raise prices and improve margins. With less product on the shelves, some brands offered fewer discounts and increased profits.

The executives surveyed in this report highlighted three top priorities for the year ahead:

Workforce retention Supply chain resilience Digital/tech investment

Additionally, Deloitte identifies what they call Leaders and Laggards, businesses in the surveyed sector that will be able to thrive based on their research, and those who will lag behind. A summary of the areas a retail organization needs to focus on to be in the Leader category is included at the end of this section.

Workforce Retention

The reassessment of brand and personal values prompted by the pandemic goes deeper than what’s been reported as “the great resignation.” Increasingly people are judging employers by factors like flexibility, culture, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) choosing to join companies they are better aligned with these values over merely providing a paycheck.

Retail executives expect to see more labor over the next 12 months, especially for hourly wage jobs that are customer-facing. In Deloitte’s survey, 74% said they expect labor shortages in 2022, and 56% said they expect shortfalls in hourly supply chain, distribution, and logistics positions.