Susy Schöneberg

VP of Impact and General Manager, Flexport.org

Susy is an experienced logistics professional who leads Flexport.org, a cross-functional group within Flexport made up of logistics, sustainability, and disaster-relief specialists who enable organizations to deliver global aid and impact—and meet their sustainability goals.

Susy's Posts

  • Air Canada Shipment to Warsaw for Ukraine refugees - 2

    June 17, 2022

    Flexport.org Ukraine Relief Effort – How We Help

  • Flexport Pachama Partnership Image

    April 14, 2022

    Flexport.org and Pachama Partner to Offer Nature-Based Carbon Credits

  • Logistics as a force for good thanks to 30K donors and mission-driven organizations helping communities in need, worldwide, in the face of the Covid pandemic.

    January 21, 2021

    30K Donors and Mission-Driven Organizations Help Communities in Need

  • Flexport joins Stripe effort to help reduce carbon emissions through special program that invests in advanced technology designed to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

    October 29, 2020

    Flexport Joins Stripe Climate for Carbon Removal

  • PPE and Partnerships: Businesses and Communities Working Together in the Face of COVID-19

    April 3, 2020

    PPE and Partnerships: Businesses and Communities Working Together in the Face of COVID-19

  • BR 190020-FXP-BLOG-en US-1200x861

    October 1, 2019

    Flexport Announces New Fund to Help Nonprofits and Communities in Need

  • org video

    July 19, 2019

    Let’s Send Help: Fixing Shipping and Logistics for Humanitarian Aid

  • Flexport.org one year anniversary

    March 21, 2019

    Flexport.org: One Year of Moving Sustainability and Social Responsibility Forward

  • medsharewithfloor

    March 15, 2019

    MedShare and Flexport.org: Partnering to Decrease Mother and Infant Fatalities

