Flexport.org Ukraine Relief Effort – How We Help

In response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, Flexport.org continues to deliver critical aid to refugees impacted by the conflict.

Impact Numbers

As of October 21, 2022, Flexport.org has raised over $25.26M and has shipped:

Over 10,557,205 lbs , or 28,220 CBM of aid

, or of aid To six countries , including Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia

, including Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia Including items such as hospital beds and mattresses, emergency medical equipment (PPE, syringes, needles, birthing supplies, IV solution), hygiene kits (towels, shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste), and medical grade refrigerators for vaccines

In partnership with 28 aid organizations including Airlink, Save the Children, UNICEF, and Project C.U.R.E.

Shipments Delivered

May 26: Hygiene Kits and Aquatabs to Ukraine

Working with Save the Children International, we’ve delivered 133 CBM, or 1,600 cartons of hygiene kits from India and 14 cartons of aquatabs, from Vienna into Ukraine. Flexport has supported the delivery of these shipments from door-to-door. This shipment will allow those impacted by the conflict to maintain their hygiene and dignity, and access clean water.

May 25: Battery Power Stations to Ukraine

In partnership with Airlink, we’ve delivered 88 battery power stations units to support infrastructure development in refugee settlements. These power stations will be used to provide electricity and power temporary homes for those who fled their homes.

May 18: Critical Medical Equipment to Slovakia

In partnership with Airlink, we’ve delivered 5 CBM of critical medical equipment to Slovakia. These supplies will help replenish pop-up clinics that treat refugees and others who fled the Ukraine crisis.

May 15: Baby Incubators to Ukraine

Flexport has teamed up with Embrace Global to deliver 5 pallets of life-saving baby incubators to UNICEF in Ukraine. Currently over 1,000 women are giving birth in Ukraine everyday. With the ongoing impact of the conflict, many of these births are taking place in bomb shelters, which lack essential medical equipment. Since the onset of the war, it has been estimated that the premature birth rate has more than doubled in major Ukrainian cities. Given the ongoing conflict, there is a growing need for Embrace’s incubators in Ukraine. Flexport is proud to partner with Embrace Global to support Ukrainian’s most vulnerable members - mothers and babies threatened by the war.

May 10: Hygiene Kits to Ukraine

In partnership with International Medical Corps (IMC), we’ve successfully trucked 514 CBM of hygiene kits into Ukraine. Even prior to the conflict, IMC has been working with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health (MoH) to implement a Covid-response program that provides medical aid and hygiene kits to Ukrainians. This new shipment of hygiene kits will allow us to further these efforts. We’re grateful for our trucking partnership with Schneider + Peklar, which allow us to bring necessary aid directly into Ukraine.

May 9: Cots to Romania

In partnership with Beast Philanthropy, we’ve delivered 21 CBM of cots from Atlanta to Ukrainian refugees in Romania. As the philanthropic arm of popular Youtube influencer and celebrity MrBeast, Beast Philanthropy leverages the power of social media platforms to raise funds supporting the biggest social issues. With the recent Ukraine conflict, Beast Philanthropy spearheaded a relief effort to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis.

May 5: Ambulances to Ukraine

In partnership with IMC, we’ve delivered 3 ambulances from Croatia to Ukraine. Throughout the conflict, IMC has provided medical care through mobile teams in areas across the country, providing both emergency, primary, and mental health services. Recent attacks on ambulances in Ukraine underscore the need for additional ambulances in the area. These ambulances will support IMC’s efforts to deliver life-saving medical aid to Ukrainians affected by the war.

May 5: Hygiene Kits to Romania

In partnership with Heart to Heart International, we’ve delivered 11 pallets of hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees in Romania. These hygiene kits, which contain essentials like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, allow refugees from the Ukraine conflict to maintain their hygiene and dignity. We’re grateful to our air carrier partner, JetOneX, for their support on this shipment.

April 26: Life-Saving Ambulances to Ukraine

Together with MSF, we’ve successfully trucked 11 ambulances from Turkey into Ukraine. In early May, MSF launched a new ambulance service in eastern Ukraine to refer patients from the frontlines to nearby hospitals. Already the ambulances are transporting patients to the dedicated trauma hospitals to receive the specialized and life-saving medical care they need.

April 26: Medical supplies into Ukraine

In partnership with Nova Ukraine, we’ve delivered 32 CBM of medical supplies in Ukraine. Those supplies included gloves and PPE to keep health care providers safe, and surgery equipment to enable doctors to continue their operations and treat patients.

April 20: Mattresses trucked to Slovakia

We partnered with the UN’s Organization of Migration (IOM) to deliver 10 full truckloads of mattresses, or 770 CBM, from Turkey to Slovakia. This successful delivery speaks to the speed and efficiency in which this partnership with IOM and General Transport was set up - in a particularly difficult market with increasing fuel prices and traffic. In these types of conflicts, trucking is often the primary, and most effective, mode for getting critical supplies into the affect region. We’re especially grateful to our trucking partners who allow us to bring necessary aid directly into Ukraine.

April 19: Hygiene kits to Poland

Working with Heart to Heart International, the global humanitarian organization, we delivered 24 CBM of hygiene kits to Poland. Each hygiene kit includes a wash cloth, hand towel, soap, shampoo, and other essential hygiene supplies. This shipment was supported by our logistics partners, including JetOneX, Uni-Logistics, Schneider Peklar, and Sennder.

April 18: Hygiene kits to Romania

In partnership with Heart to Heart International, the global humanitarian organization, we delivered 39 CBM or 25 pallets of hygiene kits to Romania. These hygiene kits, which contain essentials like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, allow refugees from the Ukraine conflict to maintain their hygiene and dignity. These kits were delivered with the support air carrier JetOneX.

April 17: Relief aid to Poland

With Orphan Grain Train, we’ve delivered 16 CBM or ten pallets of relief aid, including hygiene kits, toothbrushes, linens, diapers, and various first aid/medical equipment, into Poland. For this shipment, we worked with logistics partners, including JetOneX, Schneider + Peklar Spedition, Five Star Freight, and Am Trans Expedite to bring the relief aid into the hands of Ukrainian refugees.

April 15: Medical supplies into Poland

We’ve delivered 52 CBM of medical supplies, which include PPE, orthopedic equipment and medical consumables, to Poland in partnership with Nova Ukraine. Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States.

April 14: Aid shipments to Ukraine

In partnership with International Medical Corps, we’ve delivered 23 CBM of aid shipments with the help of Schneider and Parker. These contain a range of relief items, including blankets, hygiene supplies, and medical equipment, to Ukraine. The International Medical Corps, is the world’s leading first responder, and through their dedicated Ukraine relief effort, have delivered critical supplies and medical services to nearly 2.9 million people in Ukraine, Poland and Moldova in the past two months.

April 1: Emergency medical equipment to Ukraine

In partnership with Airlink, we delivered 42 CBM of emergency medical equipment, including PPE, syringes, needles, birthing supplies, and IV solution from Chicago to Ukraine.

Founded in 2009, Airlink is a humanitarian aid organization that works alongside aviation and logistics partners to transport relief workers and emergency supplies for NGOs in times of disaster and crises.

March 30: Ambulances delivered into Ukraine

Together through our partnership with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), we’ve delivered 9 ambulances into Ukraine to assist with medical care. Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, is one of the leading international organizations focused on delivering medical assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters. Read more about their on-the-ground medical response in Ukraine here.

March 28: Medical-grade refrigerators delivered to Poland

In partnership with International Medical Corps (IMC), we’ve delivered 3 pallets of medical-grade refrigerators – equipment critical to preserving and maintaining efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines – to Poland.

Flexport.org is grateful for the long-established partnership with IMC, which has been on the frontlines of the world’s crises since 1984. Currently, IMC is working on the ground in Ukraine to provide medical, mental health, and protection services to those impacted by the conflict, and has established support teams in Poland, Moldova, and Romania.

March 27: Mattresses to Ukraine

In partnership with Medicins San Frontieres (MSF), we’ve delivered 13 CBM of mattresses into Ukraine.

March 25 & March 28: Medical supplies and medical exam tables to Poland

In partnership with Project C.U.R.E., we’ve delivered 94 CBM of medical supplies, including gloves, syringes, and 48 medical exam tables to Poland.

Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to resource-limited communities around the world. Even prior to the recent conflict, Project C.U.R.E has worked in Ukraine and has delivered over 50 shipments to Ukrainian facilities since 2000.

March 21: Responding to the Moldovan Ministry of Health’s request for medical supplies

Following a request for medical supplies from Moldova’s Ministry of Health, we partnered with aid organizations, Airlink, Globus Relief, and World Hope International, to deliver 430 CBM, or 75,000 lbs, of medical equipment from Chicago to Moldova.

This shipment was supported by our logistics partners, Atlas Air and Alliance Ground International, and speaks to the successful coordination of multiple organizations and logistics providers to deliver humanitarian aid at a time of crisis. Moldova, a bordering country to Ukraine, has one of the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita, making the aid that much more critical.

March 16, March 19, March 25: Thousands of hygiene kits to Poland

Together with UNICEF, the leading humanitarian aid organization, we’ve delivered 238 CBM of hygiene kits, or roughly 5,670 hygiene kits, to refugees in Poland.

Hygiene kits include buckets, sanitary pads, soap, and torches, and are some of the first to be deployed in sudden-onset emergencies as they provide those impacted with basic items to maintain hygiene and uphold their dignity. With this specific shipment, we’re especially grateful for the logistics support of our partners, DART Global Logistics, and Uni-Logistics.

March 10: Hospital beds and medical equipment to treat injured Ukrainian civilians

Together with disaster logistics nonprofit Airlink, relief organization Project C.U.R.E., and air carrier Air Canada, we have delivered 45 CBM of hospital beds and medical equipment to Ukraine.

Following the shipment’s arrival in Ukraine, Project C.U.R.E. worked to distribute the supplies to hospitals treating Ukrainian civilians who had been injured during the war. Expanding the capacity of hospitals in bordering regions is a critical priority, as primary care has been identified by aid agencies as one of the most pressing needs with the conflict.

Flexport.org Ukraine Aid Overview

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Over 14 million people have fled from their homes, at below-freezing temperatures, primarily women, children and the elderly.

To address this growing crisis, Flexport.org, the impact arm of Flexport, is organizing shipments of relief goods into Ukraine, and to refugee sites across Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. We partner with established aid organizations like UNICEF, Airlink, and Project C.U.R.E., and through our partnerships with airline carriers and truckers are able to provide capacity at a low cost.

Following the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, UNICEF and the World Economic Forum (WEF) teamed up to launch the Charter for Humanitarian Supply Chain Resilience, an initiative focused on prioritizing the delivery of life-saving aid and supplies during times of crises. Flexport is proud to join this initiative led by UNICEF and WEF to ensure that essential supplies continue to reach vulnerable populations and to build towards more resilient humanitarian supply chains.

Flexport is in it for the long-term as crises like these require years of recovery and rebuilding efforts, and refugees are displaced on average for twenty years. We’ll use the funds for a sustainable disaster response, including long-term support for Ukrainians. We’re doing this pro bono, and will not earn any profits off this campaign.

Please donate what you can at flexport.org/donate, and share the link with your friends and family.