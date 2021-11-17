Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Trips Reddy Author Headshot

Trips Reddy

Global Head of Content, Flexport

Trips Reddy is the Global Head of Content at Flexport. She is a former corporate attorney and journalist who has worked at the Associated Press, Forbes, IBM Watson, and the Hearst Corporation.

Trips' Posts

  • 55 Supply Chain Influencers Blog Header Image

    June 29, 2022

    55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts You Should Follow on Social

  • China New Covid Lockdowns Snarl Global Supply Chains Again

    April 25, 2022

    China's New Covid Lockdowns Snarl Global Supply Chains Again

  • Shenzen Port in China at sunset

    March 28, 2022

    UPDATE - New Covid Lockdowns in China Impact Global Supply Chains

  • Ukrainian refugees at relief sites in Poland

    March 23, 2022

    Flexport's Ukraine Relief Efforts - Latest Update

  • Flexport Raises $935 Million to Boost Resilience and Visibility in Global Supply Chains

    February 7, 2022

    Flexport Raises $935 Million to Boost Resilience and Visibility in Global Supply Chains

  • Flexport Partners with On Deck to Create First-of-Its-Kind Logistics Startup Incubator

    November 17, 2021

    Flexport Partners with On Deck to Create First-of-Its-Kind Logistics Startup Incubator

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.