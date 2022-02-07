Flexport Raises $935 Million to Boost Resilience and Visibility in Global Supply Chains

This year’s global supply chain crisis has put Flexport center stage as we continue to play a pivotal role in how goods move around the world. Today, we’re excited to share that we’ve raised a $935 million Series E funding round—led by Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners, with participation from new investor Shopify, as well as existing partners DST Global, Founders Fund, Softbank Vision Fund, and other investors including Kevin Kwok.

In 2021, Flexport moved nearly $19 billion in merchandise across 112 countries. At a new valuation of $8 billion, we’re proud to have the support of some of the best investors in the game who believe in our mission, solutions and people.

With this capital, we will:

Accelerate development of our technology platform for global logistics

Continue to expand into new geographies and markets worldwide

Support logistics technology innovation by investing in new startups to make supply chains more efficient, transparent and inclusive—everything they’re still not today.

Building the Next-Generation Logistics Platform

Technology platforms are the way forward, powering every part of the economy: how we buy and sell, pay and get paid, and run companies in the cloud. While many industries have embraced platforms, supply chains and logistics are way behind on these advances. Many importers still rely on unstructured data in emails, attachments, and spreadsheets. With very few robust logistics APIs on the market, they can’t see where their goods are on a map, or learn about issues in time to handle them without costly delays.

Flexport is the next critical platform for modern businesses. We’ve built the first-of-its-kind logistics platform to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers with solutions to innovate and grow. More than 10,000 leading brands worldwide rely on our expertise and end-to-end solutions to move their businesses forward.

"Global trade is facing historic challenges which demand innovative approaches that address both the current difficulties and more systemic issues. Flexport’s platform, business model and data-driven insights uniquely position the company to continue making a substantial impact on this multi-trillion dollar industry." David George, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Doubling Down on our Record Growth and Progress

This raise comes after a monumental year of company growth amidst the most turbulent period in global shipping.

In 2021, Flexport…

More than doubled our revenue from 2020 to 2021, bringing in $3.2B.

Grew to almost 2,700 employees across 23 offices worldwide.

Had our first EBIT positive year.

Easier and faster access to data—and the transparency it enables—has the power to catalyze global trade. From the biggest retailers to the newest small businesses, and from the most established carriers to the hottest delivery startups, we’re excited to power a new generation of solutions that make global trade easy for everyone.

Read today's Forbes article or our press release to learn more about this announcement.