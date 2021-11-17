Flexport Partners with On Deck to Create First-of-Its-Kind Logistics Startup Incubator

Flexport has been making global trade easy for everyone since 2013. We serve more than 10,000 clients across 112 countries with a full range of services including: ocean, air, truck and rail, drayage and cartage, warehousing, customs, financing, and insurance. We started our journey at Y Combinator’s startup accelerator with a mission to modernize the $8.6 trillion global logistics industry, so we’re coming full circle with today’s announcement.

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of ODX Flexport, a community-backed incubator in partnership with On Deck, designed to accelerate the next wave of logistics startups across the world. On Deck is a modern startup accelerator that has already helped founders start 650+ companies—now worth over $5 billion—in just two years.

“We have a commitment to make global trade easy for everyone. By partnering with On Deck, we hope to create a world-class accelerator that can truly change the logistics industry for the better. Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport

You can learn more and apply to the ODX Flexport program online.

Innovative Solutions for a Supply Chain in Crisis

The Covid-19 supply chain disruptions serve as a reminder that the world's logistics infrastructure is far behind other core pillars of the economy in terms of automation and digitalization. There's no better time to bring Flexport's scale, network, and experience to the next generation of founders building in this space.

Together with On Deck, we’re aiming to invest in 60 to 80 startups a year, over the next 2 years.

Each startup accepted into the program will receive:

$125,000 in funding A dedicated, experienced Flexport Build Partner Unlimited access to the On Deck network

With ODX, startups not only get the capital they need, they also get access to the On Deck network—which means potential customers to partner with, world-class talent to hire, and advice from operators and peers who’ve done it before.

Startups also get to partner with Flexport and gain access to our expertise, mentorship and a dedicated advisor who will help you develop a 90-day plan and navigate the logistics industry.

How to Apply

If you’re the founder of an early-stage logistics startup, or thinking about starting one in the future, apply now to join an upcoming cohort. Join us to help build a more resilient and efficient supply chain that keeps the world moving forward.

