Category: Customs/Compliance
October 29, 2022
Six Ways to Turn Chaos into Opportunity: What Customs Experts Want You to Know
August 8, 2022
Your Must-Read Roadmap to Optimize for New HTS Codes
July 13, 2022
Keeping Up With Modern Supply Chains - How Tom Gould & COAC Are Prepping U.S. Customs for the Future
April 12, 2022
From Dirt to Shirt: How to Build a Traceable Supply Chain
December 20, 2021
US HTS Codes Update Gets Pushed Back [UPDATES ADDED]
December 17, 2021
Your 2022 New Year’s Guide to EU-UK Customs Changes
December 9, 2021
Customs Filing Data Could Flag Compliance Earlier if Act Passes
November 3, 2021
An Open Letter to Customs on Broker Education
October 28, 2021
Tariffs Could Be Part of Why We’re Short on Chassis
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.