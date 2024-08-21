Supercharge Sustainability Initiatives and Compliance with Flexport’s Updated Emissions Calculator

Today, businesses face increasingly pressing environmental concerns. Sustainability initiatives are evolving at breakneck speed—as are high-stakes compliance regulations. When the right decisions matter more than ever, how can businesses keep up?

Enter Flexport’s updated emissions calculator, soon powered by EcoTransIT World (ETW). Our new partnership with ETW—a global leader in carbon emissions software—reflects Flexport’s commitment to providing detailed, reliable, and holistic freight emissions data.

Reduce your greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint and meet complex regulations with confidence—beginning with end-to-end visibility and precision.

Track Emissions Across Your Entire Supply Chain

Available for free to all Flexport clients, our ETW-powered calculator is readily accessible through our Sustainability Dashboard. Flexport customers can also use the calculator to measure emissions for shipments handled by other providers.

Let’s take a closer look:

Flexible, global, and intermodal: Calculate GHG emissions for all modes of transportation—including truck, train, ocean-going vessel, inland water vessel, and aircraft—in addition to warehouses. Along the way, get insight into any kind of freight or parcel shipment, regardless of provider.

Certified: ETW’s methodology is in keeping with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework, and the calculator is accredited annually by Smart Freight Centre, a global nonprofit dedicated to sustainable freight. ETW also meets the requirements of ISO 14083, EN 16258, and the GHG Protocol (Corporate Standard).

Validated: ETW’s methodology—co-developed by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, INFRAS, and Fraunhofer IML—incorporates industry best practices and considers real-world developments, like vessel reroutings.

Geographically extensive: Analyze emissions impacts across different ports, trade lanes, or territories.

Simplify Your Emissions Disclosures

With additional shipment variables at the ready, Flexport customers get more detailed and accurate emissions data. These adjustments—in line with the latest guidelines published by GLEC—can streamline compliance with climate disclosure regulations (such as SB 253 in California and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in the EU), along with other voluntary emissions disclosures.

The upgrade is targeted for mid-September 2024, in time for quarterly and end-of-year reporting and emissions disclosures.

Interested in learning more? Contact climate@flexport.com—we’re happy to help.