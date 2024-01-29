Flexport.org Expands Climate Offerings in 2023

In 2023, Flexport demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by introducing a range of innovative products and services through Flexport’s dedicated sustainability and impact arm, Flexport.org. These initiatives foster the adoption of low-carbon fuels in the transportation industry, which is crucial for achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. With a focus on both technological advancements and strategic partnerships, Flexport is driving significant improvements in freight decarbonization.

2023 Highlights:

New Solutions

In April, the Flexport.org Climate program launched a new offering for businesses to use low-carbon marine biofuels on ocean shipments. In November, we launched a similar program for air shipments, using Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). Our low-carbon fuel service is based upon a book and claim chain-of-custody methodology which creates maximum flexibility for our customers and democratizes access to these fuels.

Businesses of any size operating on any trade lane can access low-carbon fuels for their shipments by purchasing certificates directly on the Flexport platform. This enables Flexport customers to reduce Scope 3 transportation emissions and accelerates broader freight decarbonization through a more simplified process.

New Partnerships

Flexport also expanded partnerships with organizations leading climate initiatives. To support the launch of our SAF service, Flexport.org partnered with CHOOOSE—the leading SaaS platform empowering businesses to integrate climate action into the customer experience—to accelerate the decarbonization of air freight. Flexport.org’s integration with CHOOOSE now allows Flexport customers to purchase SAF certificates directly within the platform, which complements our service for marine fuels through our partnership with GoodShipping.

In the fall of 2023, Flexport joined the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA), a first-of-its-kind buyers group in the maritime sector. ZEMBA’s mission is to accelerate the commercial deployment of zero-emission (ZE) shipping, enable economies of scale, and help cargo owners maximize emissions reduction beyond what any single freight buyer could accomplish alone. Flexport joined members such as Amazon, Bauhaus, Brooks Running, Chewy, Electrolux Group, Green Worldwide Shipping, IKEA, Levi Strauss & Co., Lululemon, Meta, and many others. ZEMBA members collectively represent a sizeable amount of ocean cargo and demonstrate a large and growing demand for zero-emission shipping services from customers within the shipping sector. ZEMBA’s first request for proposals to ocean carriers for zero-emission shipping options was issued in the fall of 2023, with further actions to follow in 2024.

New Tools

As a company that prioritizes data-driven approaches, Flexport understands that good supply chain management starts with measurement. To improve access to emissions information, Flexport.org launched the Open Emissions Calculator in the Winter of 2023.

This open-access tool automates emissions calculations to help shippers understand where their emissions are coming from and how they can mitigate them. In addition to the Open Emissions Calculator, Flexport also expanded emissions reporting capabilities to include new shipment data points such as distance and tonne-kilometer. These tools are a part of Flexport.org’s comprehensive suite of climate solutions and are crucial for businesses of all sizes to report and disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

We had a great time connecting with many of our existing partners and establishing new relationships throughout 2023, as well as sharing our insights at many conferences such as Aspen Ideas: Climate, Smart Freight Week, TLM, Forum for Naturals, and more.

Flexport is excited to dive into 2024 to continue to build industry-leading tech for measuring and mitigating transportation greenhouse gas emissions. No matter where you are on your sustainability journey, we have tools and services that make it easy to create an impact.