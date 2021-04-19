Skip to content
Category: Ocean Freight

  • Yantian Reopens but Cargo Backlogs 6-23-21

    June 24, 2021

    Yantian Port Reopens, but Cargo Backlogs Will Take Time to Clear

  • Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis 6-21-21

    June 21, 2021

    Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis? Nobody’s, Really.

  • Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom 6-9-21

    June 9, 2021

    Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom

  • Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity 6-8-21

    June 8, 2021

    Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity

  • Ocean Trends Reveal blog 5-26-21

    May 26, 2021

    Ocean Trends Reveal When We May See Schedule Relief

  • Capacity Opportunities Remain 5-12-21

    May 12, 2021

    Capacity Opportunities Remain, but Timing and Cost Can Be Tough

  • GettyImages-1166214203 (1)

    April 30, 2021

    Ocean Freight Outlook Transatlantic Trade Lane | May 2021

  • Capacity Crisis Overwhelms Ocean and Ground 4-27-21

    April 27, 2021

    Live: Capacity Crisis Overwhelms Ocean and Ground as Demand Roars

  • GettyImages-1127355175

    April 19, 2021

    Far East Westbound Ocean Market Outlook | May 2021

