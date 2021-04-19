Category: Ocean Freight
June 24, 2021
Yantian Port Reopens, but Cargo Backlogs Will Take Time to Clear
June 21, 2021
Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis? Nobody’s, Really.
June 9, 2021
Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom
June 8, 2021
Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity
May 26, 2021
Ocean Trends Reveal When We May See Schedule Relief
May 12, 2021
Capacity Opportunities Remain, but Timing and Cost Can Be Tough
April 30, 2021
Ocean Freight Outlook Transatlantic Trade Lane | May 2021
April 27, 2021
Live: Capacity Crisis Overwhelms Ocean and Ground as Demand Roars
April 19, 2021
Far East Westbound Ocean Market Outlook | May 2021
