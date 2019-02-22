Find Flexport at Lesbians Who Tech Summit in San Francisco

Next week, Flexport employees will attend the Lesbians Who Tech + Allies Summit, the largest professional LGBTQ event in the world.

Lesbians Who Tech will run February 28 to March 2, in San Francisco, focused on a number of tech-centric topics, with a commitment to intersectionality and the visibility of LGBTQ+ community members.

Ashianna Esmail, VP & Deputy General Counsel at Flexport, who will be emceeing a session on AI, automation, and machine learning, says: “Lesbians Who Tech is a powerful conference that lasts long after the 3-day event itself. It’s a chance to connect with top talent in tech, learn about cutting-edge advancements in Silicon Valley and beyond, and collaborate with colleagues across the industry in a diverse, authentic and inclusive space.

“LWT is unrivaled in its energy – every individual has a voice and a space. From scaling start-ups and leadership development, to product design and newest developments in AI, automation and machine learning, LWT is relevant for all professionals in tech irrespective of company, industry, specific role or level of seniority,” she adds.

Flexport is proud to support this cause, and to support the professional development of our employees. We’re sending people from across our U.S. offices, including members of our Employee Resource Group (ERG), Pride Alliance, to the conference to learn from speakers and panelists and to build connections with the Lesbians Who Tech community.

Visit Flexport’s booth in the Edie Pavilion in front of the Castro Theatre during the three-day event. Stop by to say hello, and to learn more about Flexport’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.