Flexport Academy: How New Hires Set Sail with Flexport

International trade is complex. As Flexport works to make global trade easier for everyone, we need people with deep industry knowledge and expertise. But, as the technology company that’s disrupting the antiquated logistics industry, we also need fresh perspectives and outside-the-box thinking. That’s why we hire talented people who are totally new to freight forwarding. And that’s why we invest in learning and professional development from day one.

At Flexport, all new hires, regardless of their specialty – from sales and marketing to engineering and compliance – attend Flexport Academy. Flexport Academy is our one-week intensive onboarding program, and it’s designed specifically to provide the education and tools necessary to help every Flexport employee succeed. At Academy, new Flexporters can expect to:

Dig into our company history, vision, and values with our CEO Ryan Petersen, who welcomes each incoming class of Flexporters with a smile (and a whiteboard).

Meet leaders and experts from every department: Product and Engineering, Operations and Customs, Ocean and Air, you name it. We’re an extremely cross-functional company, and Academy sets the stage for all the collaborating you’re about to do.

Get involved with Flexport.org and learn about the work we’re doing to address environmental and social issues, both globally and locally.

Partner with a Buddy (another current Flexporter) to help guide you through any and all questions you may have about the company and being new to Flexport.

Form lasting connections and friendships with the rest of your class. Most Flexporters can quickly list all of their Academy classmates, even if they’ve been here for a few years. Many still chat and check in as a group!

Check out this short video to hear more about Flexport Academy:

Embedded content: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV8LgnoNwZ0

We have ambitious growth plans in 2019, and we’re hiring in all nine of our global offices. If you're looking for a company that’s committed to investing in you, join our team and do some of the most meaningful work of your life.