Flexport Announces 12th Global Site Opening in Seattle

Flexport is opening in Seattle! Our new location in the fastest-growing city in the nation marks our sixth office in the U.S. and our 12th global site, including our international offices and warehouses.

"Seattle’s rich logistics history combined with its strong talent make it the ideal location for our newest office,” says CEO Ryan Petersen. “Flexport is centered around its customers and now our squads can deliver even better service to the Pacific Northwest and Canadian companies we're fortunate to work with.”

Outside of California, the state of Washington offers the largest source of TransPacific Eastbound (TPEB) volume in the northwest market. “Combine that with the state's proximity to other shipping hubs like Oregon and British Columbia, and this is a major step towards our goal of becoming the largest shipper from Asia to the US,” says Petersen on Seattle’s strategic importance to Flexport's larger business plans.

Seattle will be the first Flexport office in the Pacific Northwest and will be led by Kevin Keough, General Manager, and Anders Schulze, VP and General Manager of Northwest. Keough and Schulze bring a combined 20+ years of industry experience and five years in Flexport leadership.

Schulze spent ten years at Maersk in operations and revenue roles before joining Flexport, growing accounts and operations in our San Francisco headquarters.

Anders Schulze, VP and General Manager Northwest

Keough started his career in operations with Hanjin and APL, moving into terminal operations at Ports America and finally into inventory management at Gap, Inc. HQ. He then joined Flexport as an early Operations Manager and helped to scale up our San Francisco office.

Kevin Keough, Director and General Manager of Seattle

Keough and Schulze will be joined by some of Flexport’s best in sales, operations and customs from across the U.S. to better serve new and existing customers throughout the region.

True Brands, headquartered in Seattle, has been a Flexport client for three years. A leading designer and supplier of beverage lifestyle accessories in the U.S., True Brands is anchored by its innovative, future-driven product development team and cutting-edge in-house design and customization departments. “We are happy to welcome Flexport to Seattle,” says Nien Chang, Director of Supply Chain and Product Strategy, and Head of Fulfillment at True Brands.

“True Brands has had tremendous growth and Flexport matched our ambition and ability to be flexible. Global logistics and supply chain management are constantly in flux; Flexport has provided us unparalleled visibility and expertise to help us nimbly manage our global shipping operations,” Chang continues.

Stay tuned for roles opening in our Seattle office on our careers page!