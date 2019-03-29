Skip to content
March 29, 2019

Flexport Announces New APL Service

Flexport Announces New APL Service

Flexport is proud to announce a new service with APL - their Eagle Express (EXX) RailFlash. Flexport cargo can now be booked on the ocean-to rail-service from Asia loading ports Ningbo and Shanghai to inland U.S. destinations Chicago, Kansas City, Memphis, and Dallas.

Space guarantees at origin, priority vessel discharges, and daily rail departures from Los Angeles means that at least four days are shaved off your shipment’s total transit time from China to inland destinations that travel on this service.

Get started to learn more about how you can take advantage of this service with Flexport.

If you’re already shipping with Flexport, contact your operations team to see how you can take advantage of this service.

