Flexport Is Open for Business in the UK

To further increase support for current and new customers during an unprecedented era of change, Flexport has opened a virtual office to serve UK customers and businesses engaged in global trade. The office, led by Christos Chamberlain, UK General Manager, provides a central hub for Flexport sales, operations, and customs experts to operate on behalf of customers across the UK.

Since the launch of Flexport’s first European office in 2016, the company has grown to serve almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across 116 countries, including Osprey, High Street TV, and Made.com. The new virtual office is Flexport’s fourth office in Europe, joining Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Hamburg, and its 15th office worldwide.

Meeting Modern Challenges

The driving force behind the launch of a virtual office is Flexport’s mission to make global trade easier for everyone—even now, during a lengthy period of social distancing.

COVID-19 is just the latest in a series of hurdles that include Brexit, unpredictable trade tariffs, marine fuel adjustments to meet environmental regulations, and shifting values across modes of transport.

As volatility becomes the new norm for supply chains and logistics, businesses that leverage flexible technology and strong relationships can run supply chains from anywhere, adapting business to trade conditions now and in the future.

Virtual Teamwork

Now, more than ever, businesses are realizing what can be achieved with virtual teams.

In the past weeks, Flexport has mobilized its workforce to support global relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19. From San Francisco, teams delivered millions of masks to front-line medical workers, coordinating initiatives with global employees working from home.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, virtual office staff will work from a physical office location. Until then, please contact Flexport at hello@flexport.com.