January 7, 2025

Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work

Flexport Editorial Team
Exciting news: Flexport has been named one of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work! The program harnesses an algorithm to assess “the best compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs among peers,” recognizing “the best companies for tech professionals” each year.

This year, we earned a spot on 11 different lists:

A big thank you to our teams around the globe, who make Flexport one of the best places to work, learn, and grow!

Check out other 2025 Best Places to Work winners on Built In.

