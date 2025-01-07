Back to Blog
January 7, 2025
Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work
Exciting news: Flexport has been named one of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work! The program harnesses an algorithm to assess “the best compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs among peers,” recognizing “the best companies for tech professionals” each year.
This year, we earned a spot on 11 different lists:
- 100 Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco in 2025
- 100 Best Large Places to Work in New York City in 2025
- 100 Best Large Places to Work in Seattle in 2025
- 100 Best Places to Work in Seattle in 2025
- 100 Best Large Places to Work in Chicago in 2025
- 50 Best Large Places to Work in Miami in 2025
- 100 Best Places to Work in Miami in 2025
- 100 Best Large Places to Work in Dallas in 2025
- 100 Best Places to Work in Dallas in 2025
- 50 Best Large Places to Work in Atlanta in 2025
- 100 Best Places to Work in Atlanta in 2025
A big thank you to our teams around the globe, who make Flexport one of the best places to work, learn, and grow!
Check out other 2025 Best Places to Work winners on Built In.
