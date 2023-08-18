Flexport Parcel Service Now Available To EasyPost Customers

As part of the recent acquisition of Shopify Logistics/Deliverr, Flexport is now proud to offer complete end-to-end logistics services. For hassle-free, affordable shipping to your customers via our flexible carrier network—Flexport Parcel has you covered and is now available not only to existing Flexport customers, but also through the EasyPost dashboard.

Flexport Parcel allows you to purchase and print shipping labels at discounts that are generally only available to large retailers via our volume-based rates. With Parcel, we’ll pick up your shipment, move it to one of our regional sortation centers, and get it delivered at speed through a network of trusted national, regional and local partners. Flexport Parcel offers:

Volume-Based Pricing With No Hidden Fees and Reliability You Can Trust

Big service at a small price - Enjoy up to 40% discounted pricing with Flexport Parcel, without having to manage a variety of complex contracts and pricing negotiations on your own.

No additional fees, no peak fees - All-inclusive pricing includes order pickup, sorting, and delivery. Your costs remain the same, without the worry of endless additional delivery fees or surcharges.

Affordable speed and reliability - With both expedited and standard services, you can choose the shipping speed you need to delight your customers with >95% on time delivery reliability.

A Network of Partners, Just One Platform

We’ll manage a variety of partners and delight merchants and consumers with the use of local, regional, and national carriers through a single API integration which means you avoid having to deal with complex onboarding or lengthy term contracts.

National Network of Sorting Centers

Our sortation facilities are strategically located around the country to cut down on final delivery distances, and therefore costs. That’s how we can ensure fast, affordable delivery right to your customer’s front door.

Daily Order Pick Ups

We’ll pick up outgoing orders daily so your packages will reach your customers quickly and reliably. By getting your parcels into our sorting and delivery network on a daily basis, we’re helping ensure fast, reliable last-mile delivery.

What Our New Partnership With EasyPost Means for You

Existing Flexport customers can contact their account team to find out more about integrating Flexport Parcel into their logistics stack. For everybody else, this partnership brings the ease and convenience of Parcel to the EasyPost dashboard. After reaching out to Flexport to establish a rate card, EasyPost users can add Flexport Parcel to their integrations and harness the power of our best-in-class service and rates.

Talk to us about Flexport Parcel