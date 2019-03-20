Flexport Tech Talks at Sea: Call for Speakers

Flexport is pleased to announce that we are accepting submissions to speak at our next Tech Talks at Sea in May 2019! Tech Talks at Sea is Flexport’s semi-annual event series featuring 4-5 talks given by speakers from Flexport and other Bay Area technology companies.

Each Tech Talks at Sea has a different theme, but all explore the ways technology can impact and improve the physical world around us. The events bring together engineers, designers, and product managers to connect and learn from each other.

Our past themes have included “The History and Future of Trade” and “Fleet Week,” featuring presentations from Flexport leaders such as Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport, and Kevin Keough, Director and General Manager of the Flexport Seattle office. Other featured speakers have included CEOs and software engineers from Shone and Skydio.

May 2019’s theme is “Technology for Good.” From autonomous vehicles to health tech, if you have a solution or insight that will improve the everyday lives of people across the world, we’d love to hear it! If you’d like to be a speaker, or you know someone who might want to speak, please let us know by April 12, 2019!

Flexport is grateful to be a member of the tech community in San Francisco, and for the opportunity to bring people together and facilitate great conversations. We’re excited to hear from you and encourage technologists of all backgrounds and walks of life to apply!