Technology GettyImages-1139932722 (1)
December 23, 2024

Flexport’s 2024 Tech Hackathon: “Using AI for Every Aspect of Our Business”

Flexport Editorial Team
This year, 155 Flexporters from around the globe came together for our 2024 Tech Hackathon. Over two jam-packed days, teams across Flexport worked together to build technology that can solve real-world problems faced by our customers—as well as the supply chain industry at large.

This year’s theme: using AI for every aspect of our business. At Flexport, we’ve been leveraging AI and automation for years—and as generative AI takes the logistics industry by storm, we’re proud to help lead the way.

A big congratulations to this year’s winning teams:

Driving Profitability Category: Mean Bean Counting Machine

  • What they built: A generative-AI-powered P&L newsletter that regularly scrubs Flexport’s P&L data to detect net income improvement opportunities, surfacing those opportunities via a newspaper article format so that anyone can understand them.

Powering Innovation Category: Smart Onboarding Work Assignment (SOWA)

  • What they built: An AI assistant that uses natural language to help users quickly onboard onto our work assignments system, where shipments and tasks are auto-assigned based on predefined rules.

People’s Choice Award: Auto Truck Appointment

  • What they built: A tool that harnesses large language models (LLMs) to automate appointment scheduling for last-mile cartage shipments—a notoriously cumbersome process when conducted manually.

And a huge shoutout to this year’s finalists: Work Item Resolver, FFS—Flexport Forwarding Slack, and AMS AI Assistant!

Here’s an inside look at this year’s Tech Hackathon, and what our teams built:

Flexport Editorial Team
