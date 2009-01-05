Cargo Insurance
Secure end-to-end cargo insurance. Supply chain peace of mind.
Whether shipping by air, ocean, land, or anything in-between, our services leverage best-in-class technology to offer expansive cargo insurance options, affordable pricing, and expedited claims management. Ready to de-risk your supply chain?
Simple Peace of Mind Starts Here
Apply, get a quote, bind immediately, and ship with Flexport cargo insurance.
Why Choose Flexport Cargo Insurance?
Experience all the benefits of our global coverage.
Expansive coverage
We offer cargo insurance options for a wide range of supply chain needs, including our best-in-class global “all risk” coverage.
Affordable pricing
No matter the extent of your coverage, expect a straightforward quote, tailored to your shipment value, at a great rate.
Responsive service
Our expert team responds quickly to each and every inquiry. Get in touch today over email or phone.
Expedited claims
Our automated digital workflows mean faster settlement for your claims.
Marine Cargo Insurance
Cargo insurance is a type of insurance coverage that a cargo owner purchases to protect against physical loss or damage to goods being transported by land, air, or sea.
Package Protection
Package Protection is a type of insurance coverage that e-commerce merchants can offer their customers to safeguard against loss, theft, or damage during last-mile delivery. This service provides peace of mind for buyers and helps merchants reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction.
Motor Truck Cargo Insurance
Motor Truck Cargo Liability Insurance is designed to protect trucking companies from financial losses due to damage or loss of goods being transported for their clients.
Select the Right Cargo Insurance for Your Business
Motor Truck
Cover cargo issues applicable to trucking, like theft or destruction.
Common cargo and freight insurance questions
Insurance is offered through Flexport Insurance Solutions, LLC ("FIS"), a licensed insurance producer (Illinois License No. 3001047128, California License No. 6001029). Insurance is not available in all countries. Check with a licensed FIS representative for availability. The insurance is underwritten and issued by The Hartford/Navigators. The information provided above is only a general outline of the kinds of coverages that are available. For the governing terms, definitions, limitations, and exclusions, review the certificate of insurance issued for your shipment, speak with your licensed insurance representative, or request a copy of the policy wording.