Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Cargo Insurance

Secure end-to-end cargo insurance. Supply chain peace of mind.

Whether shipping by air, ocean, land, or anything in-between, our services leverage best-in-class technology to offer expansive cargo insurance options, affordable pricing, and expedited claims management. Ready to de-risk your supply chain?

GET STARTED

Simple Peace of Mind Starts Here

Apply, get a quote, bind immediately, and ship with Flexport cargo insurance.

Get a Quote

Why Choose Flexport Cargo Insurance?

Experience all the benefits of our global coverage.

Expansive coverage

We offer cargo insurance options for a wide range of supply chain needs, including our best-in-class global “all risk” coverage.

Affordable pricing

No matter the extent of your coverage, expect a straightforward quote, tailored to your shipment value, at a great rate.

Responsive service

Our expert team responds quickly to each and every inquiry. Get in touch today over email or phone.

Expedited claims

Our automated digital workflows mean faster settlement for your claims.

8K+

Clients served

$13.6B+

Value insured

~200K

Shipments insured

Insurance offerings IMG-1@3x

Marine Cargo Insurance

Cargo insurance is a type of insurance coverage that a cargo owner purchases to protect against physical loss or damage to goods being transported by land, air, or sea.

Insurance offerings IMG-4@3x

Package Protection

Package Protection is a type of insurance coverage that e-commerce merchants can offer their customers to safeguard against loss, theft, or damage during last-mile delivery. This service provides peace of mind for buyers and helps merchants reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Insurance offerings IMG-2@3x

Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

Motor Truck Cargo Liability Insurance is designed to protect trucking companies from financial losses due to damage or loss of goods being transported for their clients.

Select the Right Cargo Insurance for Your Business

Cargo Insurance Coverage: Pay as you go and insure only what you need.

Per shipment

Pay as you go and insure only what you need.

Cargo Insurance Coverage: Lock in broad coverage for a year’s worth of shipments.

Annual Policy

Lock in broad cargo insurance for a year’s worth of shipments.

Cargo Insurance Coverage: Cover issues applicable to trucking, like theft or destruction. 

Motor Truck

Cover cargo issues applicable to trucking, like theft or destruction.

Join Thousands of Leading Brands on Flexport

  • interior-define-logo
  • caraway-logo
  • bombas-logo

Check out the latest from insurance

10 things to protect your cargo HERO

DECEMBER 19, 2023

10 Strategies That Your Business Can Implement to Protect Your Cargo

What is cargo insurance and how does it work_HERO

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

What Is Cargo Insurance and How Does It Work?

How do ocean cargo claims processes work? + _HERO

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

How Do Ocean Cargo Claims Processes Work?

Common cargo and freight insurance questions

Insurance is offered through Flexport Insurance Solutions, LLC ("FIS"), a licensed insurance producer (Illinois License No. 3001047128, California License No. 6001029). Insurance is not available in all countries. Check with a licensed FIS representative for availability. The insurance is underwritten and issued by The Hartford/Navigators. The information provided above is only a general outline of the kinds of coverages that are available. For the governing terms, definitions, limitations, and exclusions, review the certificate of insurance issued for your shipment, speak with your licensed insurance representative, or request a copy of the policy wording.