Cargo Insurance

While you most likely already have a business owner’s policy or umbrella coverage that covers your cargo, the fine print may reveal exclusions and low coverage limits that leave you underinsured. Check the limits in your policy to see if they are high enough to cover the actual value of all the cargo that you ship. Also, determine if it covers cargo when it is stopped (like at a warehouse) or when moving by all modes of transit (ocean, air rail, and truck), and/or in all countries to, from and through which it will be moving.