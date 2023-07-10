Skip to content
News and Views

  • Inventory Removals Blog Hero

    August 2, 2023

    Adjustments to Flexport’s Inventory Removal Services and Storage Fees During Peak Season 2023

  • Snapshots GettyImages 1600x800

    July 31, 2023

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (July 31, 2023)

  • MPF-consolidation-GettyImages-1600x800

    July 27, 2023

    How Importers Can Leverage MPF Consolidation to Cut Costs

  • Snapshots GettyImages 1600x800

    July 24, 2023

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (July 24, 2023)

  • How To Improve Your On-Time Delivery Metrics Ahead of The Holidays Hero

    July 21, 2023

    How To Improve On-Time Delivery Metrics Ahead of The Holidays

  • UNICEF charter 1 1600x800

    July 18, 2023

    Flexport.org and UNICEF Deliver Therapeutic Food to Over 100,000 Children in Ethiopia

  • Snapshots GettyImages 1600x800

    July 17, 2023

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (July 17, 2023)

  • Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

    July 10, 2023

    Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

  • Snapshots GettyImages 1600x800

    July 10, 2023

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (July 10, 2023)

