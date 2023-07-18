Flexport.org and UNICEF Deliver Therapeutic Food to Over 100,000 Children in Ethiopia

In response to the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa, Flexport.org partnered with UNICEF to deliver therapeutic milk formula on two charter flights to Ethiopia for young children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM). These shipments come at a crucial time as Ethiopia has demonstrated consistent need amid chronic food insecurity exacerbated by a prolonged drought and regional instability.

Impact Numbers

Around 200,500 kilograms across 15,800 cartons of F-75 therapeutic milk formula delivered to Ethiopia.

across of F-75 therapeutic milk formula delivered to Ethiopia. 283 pallets flown on two charter flights (plus additional commercial air freight capacity) from Liege International Airport in Belgium.

flown on from Liege International Airport in Belgium. 110,600 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) who will be reached with the supplies.

Delivering Therapeutic Milk Formula to Ethiopia

UNICEF procured therapeutic milk formula, which consists of powdered milk diet products with added vegetable fats, carbohydrates, and fortified with 13 vitamins and 10 minerals, to meet the special dietary requirements of young children. The formula was procured by UNICEF through funding from USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA).

This year, UNICEF plans to treat 1.2 million children suffering from SAM in Ethiopia, including an estimated 120,000 children with medical complications, through the procurement and positioning of shipments of essential life saving supplies made possible by partnerships such as ours.

Ongoing Response in the Horn of Africa

Both Flexport.org and UNICEF are committed to a broader and ongoing response in support of children and their families throughout the Horn of Africa to help increase access to essential supplies. More than 43 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in large part due to the drought from 2020 to 2023, one of the worst in decades.

Flexport.org previously partnered with UNICEF to deliver ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to children in Chad. RUTF is a scientifically developed food aid formula used to treat severe wasting in children under 5 years of age. It does not require water or refrigeration and has a shelf-life of two years. We know more is needed and will continue to find opportunities to support the people impacted by this crisis throughout the region.

The global supply chain is a critical aspect of humanitarian response around the world. The more efficiently humanitarian supplies and development resources are delivered, the more they can benefit children and their communities. Working together to quickly deliver these supplies is a key part of our partnership with UNICEF and our commitment to responding to emergencies worldwide, providing life-saving supplies to the children and families that need them.

These charter shipments are the latest milestone demonstrating how Flexport.org works with organizations like UNICEF to enable the effective, efficient delivery of humanitarian supplies. We are thankful for our strong partnerships with UNICEF and Tech For Refugees, a non-profit that supports refugee relief efforts through technology, which made the delivery of these life- saving supplies possible.

Since joining forces two years ago, Flexport.org has supported UNICEF in delivering more than 1.8M pounds (over 800 metric tonnes) of critical supplies for UNICEF’s global humanitarian supply efforts.

Partnerships like this are enabled by our donors and provide critical support to our mission of enabling the effective, efficient, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian supplies around the world. Flexport.org recently extended its partnership with UNICEF through 2026 to continue building on our past accomplishments.

Photos courtesy of UNICEF