Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

News and Views

  • supply chain snapshots 3

    September 23, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

  • Supply Chain Snapshots Week 2

    September 16, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

  • 2022-09 Rail Strike Masthead

    September 15, 2022

    Bullet Dodged - U.S. Rail Labor Relations and Supply Chains

  • Scale Up Your Business With Flexible Logistics Funding

    September 14, 2022

    Scale Up Your Business With Flexible Logistics Funding

  • Ryan Tanner blog masthead 1600x800

    September 12, 2022

    Ryan Tanner Brings Top-Tier Export Expertise to Flexport’s Customers

  • News and trends shaping supply chains this week

    September 9, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

  • A factory worker in an automotive manufacturing facility.

    August 31, 2022

    Supply Chain Visibility - The State of Trade

  • Year-end holidays have traditionally been a time of year for retailers when sales soar. In recent years, that trend has been shifting. Looking to 2020, the pandemic has changed everything. And low consumer confidence, combined with consumer fear of coronavirus, is set to make this year’s holiday shopping period unlike any others.

    August 30, 2022

    Holiday Season 2022: How Rate Fluctuations and Spending Trends Could Impact Stock Availability

  • NEW Emissions blog masthead 1600x800

    August 22, 2022

    Enabling a Sustainable Future With Flexport’s Emissions Analytics

  • Our Tech Platform

    Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud

    Learn More

  • Our Service Model

    Expert Teams Dedicated to Your Business

    Learn More