    December 8, 2020

    Calculating the Cost of eBay Fulfillment

    December 3, 2020

    As Brexit Transition Ends, New UK Generalized System of Preferences Begins

    December 1, 2020

    Giving Tuesday: A Time for Individuals and Businesses to Give to Those in Need

    November 25, 2020

    Small Business Saturday Takes on More Meaning During a Year of Unprecedented Disruption

    November 24, 2020

    As E-Commerce Boom Extends Peak Season, Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday Irrelevant?

    November 19, 2020

    Global Equipment Shortage Gums Up the Supply Chain

  • A year-old EU-US dispute surrounding aircraft manufacturers has led to tariff countermeasures on both sides. Most recently, the EU imposed punitive duties beyond aircraft parts to include aluminum, bicycles, and other products. See how to prepare as customs duties evolve amid shifting politics.

    November 17, 2020

    How Countermeasures on Goods Impact a Shifting US-EU Trade Relationship

  • Customs complexity is bad enough, but with Brexit looming, there will be even more layers of documentation. Technology and expertise can help streamline the process and ensure accuracy, which can avert delays in shipping.

    November 12, 2020

    How Technology and Expertise Can Reduce Customs Complexity Ahead of Brexit

  • Flexport does more than salute those who have served in the military on Veterans Day—It also invests in them, seeing valuable transferable work skills from armed forces to managing operations in the complex, fast-paced world of logistics.

    November 10, 2020

    Flexport Salutes Veterans Inside and Outside the Company

