  • Frustration blog 10-12-20

    October 12, 2020

    Best Day Ever: Moments of Frustration Become Wins with the Right Technology and Expertise

  • Forward20 blog 10-8-20

    October 8, 2020

    Sneak Peek: Harnessing Supply Chain Data with Trade Technology

  • Beyond preparing for Brexit, understanding the specific implications of the UK’s trading relationships with the rest of Europe (and others) will become paramount. As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. And that is exactly what was covered in a recent follow-up webinar.

    October 6, 2020

    Brexit: Understanding the Intricacies for a More Successful Transition

  • As Golden Week kicks off in China, importers in the US and Europe are making final preparations for the end of the year. Normally, shippers need to book prior to Golden Week to stock up for the winter holidays. But this year, there’s a mix of challenges.

    October 2, 2020

    Golden Week Triggers Last-Minute Shipment Strategies for Peak and Holiday Seasons

  • shippers declaration of dangerous goods blog 9-29-20

    October 1, 2020

    Shipper’s Declaration of Dangerous Goods Keeps Shipments on Track and Airplanes Safe

  • Shippers need to prepare for Brexit now by understanding changing Brexit rules and the implications on trade. A recent Flexport webinar provided insights and advice to help dispel confusion.

    September 29, 2020

    6 Steps to Take Now to Prepare for Brexit

  • World Maritime Day calls attention to the abiding need for sustainable shipping. The official theme, was developed by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO). And, the agency hopes to achieve a 40% increase in overall fleet efficiency by 2030 and a 50% reduction in absolute emissions by 2050, using a 2008 baseline.

    September 24, 2020

    World Maritime Day Spotlights IMO Focus on Sustainable Shipping via Emissions Reduction

  • Generic header image 1600x800-v2

    September 18, 2020

    5 Vital Components That Affect Shopify Conversions

  • Recent news impacting cargo shipping from China and within the EU add yet another layer to the already complex world of importing and exporting.

    September 18, 2020

    Winds of Change Usher in New Ways to Manage Cargo Shipping and Supply Chains

