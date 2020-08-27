Skip to content
News and Views

  • End to end visibility is critical for supply chains to operate successfully, especially when shipping containers. A recent webinar addressed best practices to integrate discrete subsegments of the supply chain for greater transparency.

    September 15, 2020

    The Cost of Poor Visibility to Supply Chain and Inventory Management

  • Flexport and Boston Consulting Group provide an analysis of supply chain lessons learned from the pandemic and how to emerge stronger and more resilient.

    September 10, 2020

    Collaboration with BCG Reveals Tactics to Overcome Global Trade Disruption

  • How this year's peak season is impacting container shipping

    September 9, 2020

    Peak Season Shipping Outlook Reflects this Year’s Freight Forwarding Volatility

    September 7, 2020

    Marketplace Financing Options

  • Trade Dynamics webinar blog 9-3-20

    September 4, 2020

    Recent Trade Volatility Sheds Light on How Shippers Should Think About Forecasting

    September 2, 2020

    Social Commerce: All the Social Platforms You Can Sell On

    September 1, 2020

    3 Amazing Amazon Ad Tools To Boost Your Sales

  • Brexit Update: Trade Issues Explained as the Clock Ticks Down

    September 1, 2020

  • Engineers solve for making Flexport platform easier and more intuitive for shipping containers

    August 27, 2020

    The Art and Science of Simplifying the Complexity of Global Trade

