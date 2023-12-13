News and Views
January 22, 2024
Global Ocean Carriers Halt Red Sea Transits – What to Expect
January 22, 2024
Flexport Raises $260 Million from Shopify to Build the Leading End-to-End Global Logistics Technology Platform
January 17, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd & Maersk Announce the Gemini Cooperation
January 11, 2024
3 Common Pitfalls to Avoid in a Logistics RFP
January 10, 2024
How Flexport.org and GoFundMe.org Joined Forces To Support Maui Wildfire Relief
December 21, 2023
Logistics Rewired Webinar Recap: Navigating the Suez Canal Situation
December 19, 2023
10 Strategies That Your Business Can Implement to Protect Your Cargo
December 18, 2023
Logistics RFP Planning: How To Run A Value-Driven RFP [Downloadable Guide]
December 13, 2023
Introducing the Flexport.org Open Emissions Calculator
- Learn More
Our Tech Platform
Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud
- Learn More
Our Service Model
Expert Teams Dedicated to Your Business