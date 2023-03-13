Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (Mar. 13, 2023)

1. Three International Regulations That Will Impact US Supply Chains in 2023

(Read on Forbes)

With everything else going on over the last three years, a person could be forgiven for letting slip the fact that ongoing regulations are also a thing. This short post gives a quick look at three of the top regulatory impacts on international trade we would all do well to keep in mind as we dive deeper into 2023.

2. Freight Rail Industry Outlines Next Moves To Improve Safety

(Read on FreightWaves)

The rail industry is beginning to outline how it will respond to several recent high-profile derailment incidents. The measures discussed include increasing the frequency of sensors called Hot Bearing Detectors, more stringent rules around when a train must be sidelined should these detectors trigger, and a more rigorous training program for derailment first responders to better mitigate potential damages to the health and wellbeing of both citizens and the environment in case of a spill.

3. CN Rail Strike Could Have ‘Severe’ Impact, Warns Retailers. Here’s What Consumers Need To Know

(Read on Toronto Star)

In other rail news, Canada’s largest railroad company Canadian National Railway Company (CN) is facing a potential strike action if talks with the Unifor union continue to make no headway. Unifor represents some 3,000 CN employees across most business units, so a strike would in all likelihood impact rail service and the delivery of rail cargo across the country.

4. Maersk Returns to Ukraine With Container-on-Barge Service

(Read on The Maritime Executive)

After ceasing operations in Ukraine, Maersk announced a return to service via freshwater ports along the Danube estuary in the northern part of the country. The shallow-draft terminals have operated relatively smoothly throughout the year, so Maersk has implemented container on barge services via the Constanta/Danube Channel and the Black Sea with a transit time of approximately a day and a half.

5. Fuel Prices, Labor Pose a Challenge for the Supply Chain: Dave Clark

(Watch on Fox Business)

Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria program featured a conversation with Flexport CEO Dave Clark last week. In a brief yet far-ranging chat, topics covered include everything from the Fed’s recent announcement that the supply chain was ‘back to normal’ and the growing trend of supplier diversification, to fuel prices and what impact they may have on logistics. And of course they touched on a brief summary of where Flexport fits into the future of supply chain technology.