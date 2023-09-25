Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (September 25, 2023)

Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai Unveil Implementation Plan Outline for First Trans-Pacific Green Shipping Corridor

A group of ports, carriers, and cities (supported by c40 Cities, a global network of Mayors) have announced plans to create the first trans-Pacific green shipping corridor. The first milestone of the plan is for the carrier partners to start deploying reduced or zero lifecycle carbon capable ships on the corridor by 2025. Voluntary participants in the Green Shipping Corridor Partnership have pledged to take steps toward reducing the carbon footprint of their shipping operations through methods such as expanded use of shore power and participating in the development of clean marine fuel options.

FMC Asks Shippers, Transportation Providers To Weigh In on Data Initiative

As discussed in a recent Flexport blog post and webinar, the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is looking for input as they build out the rules and regulations for the Maritime Transportation Data Initiative (MTDI). The official request for information went live in August and is still open, with different sets of questions targeting two primary audiences: transportation service providers and shippers.

Port of Los Angeles Sees the First Volume Increase in 13 Months

Citing the recent ratification of a new labor contract that extends through 2028, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka wants shippers to know that “When we are operating on all cylinders like we are right now, there’s no better choice for cargo than the Port of Los Angeles.” Despite the recent uptick in volumes, year-to-date volume at the port is 5,649,686 TEUs, or 21% lower than last year.

CN, Norfolk Southern Announce New Cross-Border Domestic Intermodal Service

The new interline intermodal service will launch on October 2 and aims to connect Atlanta with Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal; and Kansas City with Toronto and Montreal—all via interchanges in Detroit and Chicago. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the service is “Designed with customer-centricity top of mind, it simplifies their processes, enabling smoother rail shipments between Canada, Kansas City, and Atlanta.”

Shipping Giant Maersk Unveils World’s First Vessel Using Green Methanol

The new ship is powered by a combination of two motors, one running on standard maritime fuels and the other powered by green methanol. This is the first of a total of 25 similar ships ordered by Maersk due for delivery by 2024, part of a move by the carrier to update their fleet of 700 ships and become carbon neutral by 2040.