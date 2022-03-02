UPDATES: Impact of Conflict in Ukraine on Supply Chain and Logistics

The conflict in Ukraine has generated a wide range of challenges for global supply chains as discussed in Flexport’s reccent research. Here, Flexport will provide updates as the situation develops.

Ocean Carriers Pull Out of Russian Ports

5 PM PT - Wednesday, March 2 | 1 AM UTC - Thursday, March 3

Several of the world’s major ocean carriers have announced the cancellation of Russian port calls.

Flexport analysis of Alphaliner data indicates the announcements affect 32 of 97 service strings that typically include Russian ports, impacting up to 56% of ocean capacity in and out of Russia.

Of the 97 strings, capacity volume data is not available for 25 of them, mostly those that don’t keep regular schedules. Existing data for the remaining 72 service strings indicates a total average weekly capacity of approximately 114,261 TEUs.

Carriers are still calling at other European ports, but the situation could change at any time.

All Ukrainian seaports are closed.

