More on Sustainability from Flexport

Framework, the newest consumer electronics company, was founded with sustainability at its core. Across the planet, consumers produce over 50 million tons of electronic waste a year, and Framework has set out to address this by creating products that are designed for longevity – to be repaired and rebuilt time and time again. To this end, they’ve built a laptop that is fully upgradeable, customizable, and perhaps most importantly, repairable – a win-win for both the user and the environment.

Beyond their core product, Framework has championed sustainability initiatives internally, starting with carbon offsets. In 2022, they partnered with Flexport.org, Flexport’s impact arm, to implement carbon offsetting for all their freight and parcel shipments.

With Flexport.org as their partner, implementing carbon offsets was seamless from the very start. As Amanda McElmurray, Framework’s logistics manager, recounts, “Setting up the carbon offsetting program was actually really easy with Flexport, as it was already integrated into the platform.” Since the start of the partnership, Framework has offset 1,100 tons of carbon, which is the equivalent of 212 acres of forest being planted over the course of a year.

Framework seeks to change not only the electronics industry, but also the societal consumer relationship, prompting customers to think twice before throwing out last year’s tech products.