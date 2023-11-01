Trends To Watch

[Ocean - TAWB] More and more carriers are reacting to the current market situation, calling rate levels 'unsustainable;’ The expectation is for more blank sailings to hit the market in case demand doesn't pick up soon. As per the latest Sea Intelligence article, the U.S. inventories are declining but mainly for wholesalers whilst retailers’ inventories are still high. Hopefully, this is a sign that the market will soon turn back with positive demand. In other news, USWC services are not being impacted by the current Panama Canal water situation but we will continue to monitor the status over the next few weeks weeks.

The Week In News

G-7 Nations Back Strong Supply Chains for Energy and Food Despite Global Tensions

Trade and economy officials from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies renewed their commitment to working together to ensure the uninterrupted flow of crucial goods like energy and food, despite uncertainties in the global landscape. The G-7 includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain. In a joint statement, the nations promised Sunday to maintain “a free and fair trading system based on the rule of law and enhancing economic resilience and economic security.”

New Emissions Rules May Have Little Impact on the Global Air Cargo Fleet

The upcoming ICAO emissions standards aren’t expected to significantly affect the freight market since they only apply to new aircraft produced this year, excluding older generation planes, which make up the majority of the global air cargo fleet. The focus has mainly been on newer models like the B777F and B767F and how these standards might affect the operators.

Trucking Congestion Costs Hit Record $94.6B

According to a new study by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), congestion in 2021 cost trucking companies a record $94.6 billion, with Nevada, Louisiana, Georgia, and California experiencing the largest rate increases compared to 2016. ATRI officials say recurring and incident-related congestion reduces capacity, slowing down vehicle speeds while increasing operational costs for the industry. These costs include driver compensation, fuel, repair, and maintenance, as well as indirect and societal expenses like supply chain disruptions, inefficient fuel use, and reduced air quality.