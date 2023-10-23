Air Timeliness Indicator Spikes for FEWB While TPEB Remains Low and Relatively Steady

Flexport’s Air Timeliness Indicator measures the amount of time taken to move airfreight from its point of consolidation to arrival at its final destination. The airfreight world tends to run along “trade lanes.” The two biggest trade lanes carry goods from Asia to North America and from Asia to Europe. The ATI captures timeliness on each of these. In the past week, the FEWB spiked and the TPEB remains low but steady.

The Methodology: The Flexport Air Timeliness Indicator (ATI) utilizes data from Flexport’s airfreight operations for an expansive view of a cargo’s journey. Updated on a weekly basis, it shows the time taken to transit from cargo consolidation to final delivery. Measures are shown for Far East Westbound (FEWB, e.g., China-to-Europe) and Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB, e.g., China-to-US) routes. The data is shown on a four-week, trailing average basis. More details about the ATI can be found in our background report.

Week to October 23, 2023

Travel time on the FEWB spiked up for air over the last two weeks. Travel time on the TPEB remains low and relatively steady.

TPEB increased to 8.2 days from 7.7 days two weeks prior and the FEWB remains low but steady at 9.5 days on average in the four weeks to October 23.

