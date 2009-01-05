Starting or scaling a business is a difficult and time-consuming process—and one reason why Flexport’s mission is to make global trade easy for everyone. This short guide answers the most frequently asked questions we receive from new and ramping shippers.

Finding a Freight Forwarder, NVOCC, or Customs Broker

Unfortunately, Flexport can’t service every upcoming shipment. This is usually due to the origin or destination country, unserviceable commodities, or temporary capacity constraints. However, you can find links to directories of alternative freight forwarders or customs brokers below.

UK Resources

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) is the trade association for UK-registered companies engaged in international movement of freight by all modes of transport. BIFA has around 1500 corporate members, most of whom are freight forwarders like Flexport.

BIFA - Member Search

Netherlands Resources

EVOFENEDEX represents the interests of some 15,000 companies in the Netherlands that export, import and transport goods on their own account or subcontract through a professional transport company. They come from many sectors of industry. Think machinery, chemical and offshore companies, but also wholesale, retail, logistics and marine agency firms.

EVOFENEDEX - Company Search

The Netherlands Association for Forwarding and Logistics (FENEX) is a trade association for the forwarding sector. Its goal is to strengthen the national and international position of Dutch forwarding agents by representing their collective interests. .

FENEX - Member List

Germany Resources

Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL) is a German-based national and international logistics network. It’s membership consists of 11,000 companies and individuals from the worlds of industry, commerce, services and science who are actively involved in the business of logistics and supply chain management.

BVL - Featured Members

