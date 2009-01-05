Three services are available for shipments traveling via air: express, standard and deferred.

Express Air Service

If your cargo is shipping via express air service, it will be put on a direct flight to its destination. Express is the most expensive air service.

Standard Air Service

If your cargo is shipping via a standard air service, the cargo will likely make stops at one or two airports, where the cargo either switches planes or other cargo is on/off-loaded. Standard is the most common air service.

Deferred Air Service

If your cargo is shipping via deferred air service, the cargo will make multiple stops along the route to its final destination. Deferred air service is cheaper than express air service, but still more expensive than shipping LCL (less than container load).

An airline terminal fee will apply when shipping air.