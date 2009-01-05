The final delivery methods to Amazon have different labeling requirements:

FNSKU Labels

Amazon assigns a FNSKU (Fulfillment Network SKU) to a product to identify it as unique to the seller.

FNSKU labels are required of every product sold on Amazon, but you can register with Amazon to ensure that your manufacturer barcode will satisfy this requirement.

Unit labels are the labels on your actual product and are not Amazon labels unless you register the unit label as the FNSKU.

An FNSKU label needs to be applied to each individual product.

FBA Carton Labels

FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) carton labels are generated by filling out the web form in your Amazon Seller Central Account.

To ensure an efficient shipment, send the FBA carton labels to your supplier to label at origin. If your shipment has been split into multiple fulfillment centers, your shipment will have multiple FBA IDs. Each FBA ID will have a different FBA label, so make sure your supplier labels each carton with the correct FBA label. If your supplier does not add Amazon FBA carton labels at origin, they MUST mark the cartons with the Amazon SKU.*

Labels must be applied at origin when shipping FCL (full container load) to Amazon, or the shipment will need to be transloaded.

LTL Pallet Labels

If you are using Amazon LTL or Flexport LTL, your shipment will need to be palletized before it can be delivered to Amazon. Pallet labels will be applied at our warehouse. Flexport requests limited access to your Amazon Seller Central account so that your operations team is able to download, print, and apply the pallet labels after the shipment has been palletized at the warehouse.

The cost of palletization will be listed as a Warehouse Value Add charge on your invoice.

FCL Packing Options

If you are shipping a full container to Amazon, you can choose to either palletize your cargo or floor load your cargo. If you choose to palletize, pallet labels must be applied when the shipment is palletized at origin.

See “Delivering FCL to Amazon: How Should My Cargo Be Packaged?" for more information about palletizing your FCL shipment.