Limit the Costs of Bottlenecks

Many importers feel the sting of the bullwhip effect. That’s when items are available in uneven batches, due to compounding volatility along the supply chain.

Here’s how it happens: When forecasting, companies look to demand trends to drive their raw material or product orders. But demand shock, like what occurs in a global pandemic, can distort the view in a number of ways. As each company along the supply chain makes decisions on fragmented information, availability imbalances grow. These imbalances cause widespread disruption.

Right now, the disruptions include slow or partial fulfillment, missed cargo-ready dates, long transit times, port charges, and congestion. They impact everyone, and the cost impacts spread across supply chains in direct and indirect ways.

Case in point: Transit time from China to Europe can average up to 112 days, up from 50 to 60 days in 2019. This is due to several unpredictable factors, like Covid-related lockdowns and labor shortages, but it’s also because cargo readiness is uneven, driving demand for vessel space higher.

Accordingly, cost follows demand, but cost also follows disruption. This means companies are dealing with two evolving challenges. First is higher rates caused by the global bottlenecks that result from a bullwhip effect. Then, additional costs arise from company-specific bottlenecks that occur when trying to get goods moving again.

In the face of such complex challenges, arm yourself with new insight to create new strategies.

Flexport empowers you to access the data you need, build reports that call out or visualize where inventory is blocked, and compare costs across scenarios. With our supply chain experts offering continuous resources, it’s easier to free yourself from the intricacies of bottlenecks.