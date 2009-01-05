Per Shipment Cargo Insurance

This is the most popular offering that provides the most flexible option for clients. Ensure coverage on an individual shipment basis and at your discretion. With per shipment coverage, you can get fully-automated coverage in minutes.

All-risk coverage

Truly global coverage

Several additional expenses covered

Who Needs It?

Parties who occasionally ship goods who may not be able to predict their full year’s shipments.

Why Buy?

You need to insure your goods since a single loss would be disastrous for your company. You only ship a few times a year though so you’re not quite ready for an annual policy yet.