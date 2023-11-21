How Do Ocean Cargo Claims Processes Work?

The cargo insurance claims process is how insureds seek financial compensation for covered losses or damages to their cargo during transit. This process involves submitting a claim to the insurance company that includes supporting documentation and evidence of the extent of the cargo damage and the insured losses caused by the damage.

There are several steps involved in the ocean insurance claim process:

File pre-claim notifications: Most insurance policies require that an insured act to protect its rights against the persons responsible for the insured loss. For cargo damage, this involves informing all carriers (ocean, air, etc.) of a potential claim against that carrier. This should be done as soon as the insured has notice of cargo loss or damage. Failure to do this may bar the insured or its insurance company from pursuing the carrier for the damage. If you work with a freight forwarder, make sure that it is sending these notices on your behalf. Submit a claim form to the insurance company: Most insurance companies will require the insured to submit a formal claim form to initiate the claims process. The claim form will typically ask for detailed information about the value of the cargo, the extent of the loss or damage, the carriers involved in the transportation, and specific shipment details. The insured should read the claim form carefully and include as much information as possible to support its claim. Provide supporting documentation: The insurance company will typically require the insured to provide supporting documentation. This may include bills of lading, invoices, receipts, inspection reports, repair estimates, and other documents that provide evidence of the loss or damage. Assess the claim: The insurance company will review the claim form and supporting documentation to determine whether the loss is covered under the policy. If the insurer determines that the loss is covered by the policy, then it will consider the extent of the cargo damage and any relevant policy language to determine how much it’s obligated to pay for the cargo loss. Negotiating the settlement: If the insured disagrees with the insurance company's valuation of the claim, then the insured has the right to dispute the decision. This typically involves submitting additional information or evidence to support the claim or requesting a review by a higher authority within the insurance company.

Navigating the cargo insurance claims process can be a challenging journey. Understanding your rights and responsibilities is crucial. At Flexport Insurance Solutions, we're committed to making this process as smooth as possible. Here are a few ways Flexport helps remove the hassle from your claims experience:

File pre-claims on your behalf: Flexport Insurance Solutions takes the initiative to file pre-claims on your behalf as soon as we learn of damaged or missing cargo. These pre-claims notifications preserve your right to pursue claims directly or attempt recovery in the future.

