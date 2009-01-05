Annual Cargo Insurance Policies

Our annual approach to offering coverage for shipments. This coverage option is for those who ship regularly and want predictability of costs throughout a full year.

All-risk coverage

Transit limit of $1.5M

Location limit of $3M

Full-year coverage

Who Needs It?

Parties who frequently ship goods throughout the year and want affordable and consistent pricing.

Why Buy?

Your general business or umbrella coverages will likely be more expensive and only offer limited insurance. Avoid these problems with a specifically designed cargo policy. And by securing an annual policy, you’ll cover every shipment for one predictable cost.