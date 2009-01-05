Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

Motor truck cargo insurance ensures coverage for direct physical loss of the goods you’re transporting — from loading to unloading. This is offered on a per load basis.

Natural disasters

Vehicle accidents

Cargo abandonment

Who Needs It?

Any trucker actively transporting a load of cargo who wants to insure it against any loss, theft, or damage.

Why Buy?

Truckers encounter some of the highest rates of loss in the supply chain industry. Your commercial insurance doesn’t cover the cargo you’re moving so you’re already at risk. Get peace of mind knowing the goods you’re moving are covered.