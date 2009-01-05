Flexport Control Tower
Reduce costs with Supply Chain Optimization
As part of our Control Tower suite, the Supply Chain Optimization tool analyzes your data and provides recommendations to improve efficiency and reduce costs across your supply chain.
By analyzing live booking data, Flexport now recommends actions to save money, time and reduce your carbon footprint. We do this by maximizing your container utilization while still hitting your must-arrive-by dates, and by recommending alternative routings to save time and money.
Improve container utilization
with more efficient allocations that reduce container count and logistics costs
Achieve more control
by optimizing mode selection to cut unnecessary LCL costs while consolidating shipments for better efficiency
Access dedicated support
ensuring supply chain optimizations for savings and efficiency are within your business specific constraints