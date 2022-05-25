Chris' Posts

Chris Rogers
Supply Chain Economist
June 17, 2022
Accidents and Precedents - Corporate Inventories Soar
June 16, 2022
Understanding the Trade Activity Forecast
June 15, 2022
South Korea’s Truck Strike Provides a Timely Risk Reminder
June 13, 2022
Stop Being So Negative - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
June 7, 2022
Space Rates - The State of U.S. Warehousing
May 27, 2022
New Report - Apparel Manufacturers Face Host of Supply Chain Disruptions
May 26, 2022
Clothing and Closures - Apparel Sector Strategies
May 26, 2022
Sort the Assortment - Dealing with a Weak U.K. Economy
May 25, 2022
Clothing and Closures - Apparel Sector Challenges
