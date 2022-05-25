Skip to content
Chris Rogers

Chris Rogers

Supply Chain Economist

Chris' Posts

  • Small business owner working through financial figures in front of warehouse

    June 17, 2022

    Accidents and Precedents - Corporate Inventories Soar

  • Forecasting trade activity is like predicting the weather - long-term trends with rapid short-term changes. A radar truck in the face of an oncoming storm doesn't provide all the answers, but gives you time to react.

    June 16, 2022

    Understanding the Trade Activity Forecast

  • Trucks idled in South Korea as the result of a labor dispute in June 2022

    June 15, 2022

    South Korea’s Truck Strike Provides a Timely Risk Reminder

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    June 13, 2022

    Stop Being So Negative - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • Boxes in a warehouse

    June 7, 2022

    Space Rates - The State of U.S. Warehousing

  • Series of threads being woven into a piece of yarn, symbolizing apparel supply chains

    May 27, 2022

    New Report - Apparel Manufacturers Face Host of Supply Chain Disruptions

  • Apparel warehouse worker checking stock of fabric

    May 26, 2022

    Clothing and Closures - Apparel Sector Strategies

  • A warehouse filled with floating balloons, indicating inflation and choice.

    May 26, 2022

    Sort the Assortment - Dealing with a Weak U.K. Economy

  • Series of threads being woven into a piece of yarn, symbolizing apparel supply chains

    May 25, 2022

    Clothing and Closures - Apparel Sector Challenges

