Phil Levy
Chief Economist, Flexport
Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.
Phil's Posts
May 24, 2021
Economic Outlook: Week of May 24, 2021
May 17, 2021
Economic Outlook: Week of May 17, 2021
May 10, 2021
Economic Outlook: Week of May 10, 2021
May 3, 2021
Economic Outlook: Week of May 3, 2021
April 26, 2021
Economic Outlook: Week of April 26, 2021
January 28, 2021
Biden Trade Policy: No Shake-ups Yet—Too Soon to Tell?
December 29, 2020
How the Collision of Consumer Demand and Capacity Constraints of 2020 Impact Economic Recovery
November 6, 2020
How the Global Trade Agenda Might Change with a New President
September 1, 2020
Brexit Update: Trade Issues Explained as the Clock Ticks Down
