Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Ryan-Petersen headshot

Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

Ryan Petersen is Founder and CEO of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology. Since its inception, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – have used Flexport's logistics and technology to move more than $175 billion dollars in merchandise. Prior to starting Flexport, Ryan was the founder and CEO of ImportGenius, a premier provider of transaction data for the global trade industry. He earned a BA from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ryan's Posts

  • The Driverless Truck is Coming, and It’s Going to Automate Millions of Jobs

    April 25, 2016

    The Driverless Truck is Coming, and It’s Going to Automate Millions of Jobs

  • Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

    March 1, 2016

    Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

  • DHL Global Forwarding Failed on Software, and That’s Why It’s Being Sold So Cheaply

    February 24, 2016

    DHL Global Forwarding Failed on Software, and That’s Why It’s Being Sold So Cheaply

  • How DHL Pioneered the Sharing Economy

    February 14, 2016

    How DHL Pioneered the Sharing Economy

  • What We Do at Flexport

    February 3, 2016

    What We Do at Flexport

  • Introducing Ocean Freight by Amazon: Ecommerce Giant Has Registered to Provide Ocean Freight Services

    January 14, 2016

    Introducing Ocean Freight by Amazon: Ecommerce Giant Has Registered to Provide Ocean Freight Services

  • Amazon’s New Jets Represent a Serious Threat to FedEx and UPS (Updated)

    January 7, 2016

    Amazon’s New Jets Represent a Serious Threat to FedEx and UPS (Updated)

  • Amazon’s New Jets Are Less Threatening to FedEx and UPS Than They Appear

    December 30, 2015

    Amazon’s New Jets Are Less Threatening to FedEx and UPS Than They Appear

  • Why Are There Always Holiday Shipping Delays?

    November 25, 2015

    Why Are There Always Holiday Shipping Delays?

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.