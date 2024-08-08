Trine Nielsen Named VP, Global Head of Ocean Freight at Flexport

San Francisco – August 8, 2024 – Flexport is thrilled to announce the appointment of Trine Nielsen as Vice President, Global Head of Ocean Freight. Trine Nielsen, who joined Flexport as Head of Ocean for EMEA nearly 1.5 years ago, will now bring her extensive expertise and innovative vision to the global stage.

Trine Nielsen’s career is a testament to her leadership and remarkable experience in the logistics and supply chain industries. Starting at Maersk, she made a mark by navigating the complexities of global logistics and driving digital transformation. At Twill, a Maersk company, she excelled as Global Head of Commercial and later as Global Head of Twill, leading substantial growth through her strategic direction and customer-focused approach.

Trine Nielsen’s unique blend of industry experience is rare, combining a deep understanding of technology and freight forwarding experience, making her the ideal person to champion Flexport's vision of becoming the world's most customer-centric and technology-driven freight forwarder.

Since joining Flexport in April 2023, Trine Nielsen has played a crucial role in guiding the EMEA Ocean team through the challenges posed by the Red Sea disruptions. Her leadership ensured exceptional customer service and maintained a strong book of business. These accomplishments have established a foundation for her new role, where she will unify and strengthen Flexport’s Global Ocean organization and enhance partnerships with ocean carriers worldwide.

"I'm excited to take on this opportunity and carry our momentum forward into the next phase of our strategy,” said Trine Nielsen. “The combination of advanced technology and deep industry experience positions us well to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We look forward to Trine bringing her global expertise to build a cohesive Global Ocean organization," said Sanne Manders, President of International Revenue at Flexport. "With leaders like her, we are positioned to drive technological innovation, enhance quality, and streamline processes, reinforcing Flexport’s role as a disrupter in the global ocean freight market."

Flexport recently announced its upgraded Booking Management tool, featuring the Allocation Management dashboard. This tool consolidates real-time data from shippers, contracts, and carriers into a single dashboard, enhancing visibility and control over ocean freight bookings. It enables proactive planning, efficient carrier adjustments, and improved contract compliance. Trine Nielsen’s appointment is well-aligned with this strategic direction, as her expertise will be instrumental in driving further innovations within Flexport’s ocean freight services.