Category: Flexport News
June 8, 2022
Looking Ahead - Dave Clark to Join Flexport As Our New CEO
February 25, 2022
Flexport Halts Trans-Siberian Rail Bookings. Goods En Route Still Moving
February 23, 2022
Can U.S. Customs Keep Up with Change? Flexport’s Tom Gould Joins COAC to Advise How
February 7, 2022
Flexport Raises $935 Million to Boost Resilience and Visibility in Global Supply Chains
November 17, 2021
Flexport Partners with On Deck to Create First-of-Its-Kind Logistics Startup Incubator
November 16, 2021
The Start of a Plan to Clear LA/LB Port Congestion
November 15, 2021
The Ever Given Digger Has Its Own Children’s Book
October 20, 2021
FWD21 Kicks Off with a Keynote on Empowering the Global Trade Ecosystem
August 4, 2021
FlexU: Learn to Work Your Supply Chain for All It’s Worth
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.