Category: Flexport News

  • Dave Clark CEO, Flexport

    June 8, 2022

    Looking Ahead - Dave Clark to Join Flexport As Our New CEO

  • In response to the events in Ukraine, Flexport Founder and CEO Ryan Petersen announced this morning that Flexport has stopped accepting Trans-Siberian rail bookings between China and Europe.

    February 25, 2022

    Flexport Halts Trans-Siberian Rail Bookings. Goods En Route Still Moving

  • Customs Modernization 2 24 22

    February 23, 2022

    Can U.S. Customs Keep Up with Change? Flexport’s Tom Gould Joins COAC to Advise How

  • Flexport Raises $935 Million to Boost Resilience and Visibility in Global Supply Chains

    February 7, 2022

  • Flexport Partners with On Deck to Create First-of-Its-Kind Logistics Startup Incubator

    November 17, 2021

  • Ryan’s tweet storm blog 11-12-21

    November 16, 2021

    The Start of a Plan to Clear LA/LB Port Congestion

  • Ever Given Childrens Book_11_15_21

    November 15, 2021

    The Ever Given Digger Has Its Own Children’s Book

  • Introducing Forward blog 10-19-21

    October 20, 2021

    FWD21 Kicks Off with a Keynote on Empowering the Global Trade Ecosystem

  • FlexU blog 8-04-21

    August 4, 2021

    FlexU: Learn to Work Your Supply Chain for All It’s Worth

