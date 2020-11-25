Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: retail

  • A recent study from Capterra reports SMBs in retail and ecommerce are expecting a good holiday season in 2022.

    November 22, 2022

    Large Retailers Aren’t Optimistic But SMB Brands Are Predicting a Profitable Holiday Season

  • A child looks through the window of the store during the holiday shopping season.

    July 15, 2022

    Early Closing - Tracking Peak Season Trade Patterns

  • Small business owner working through financial figures in front of warehouse

    June 17, 2022

    Accidents and Precedents - Corporate Inventories Soar

  • A warehouse filled with floating balloons, indicating inflation and choice.

    May 26, 2022

    Sort the Assortment - Dealing with a Weak U.K. Economy

  • woman with rack of clothes GettyImages 1600x800

    May 18, 2022

    New Opportunities for Retail Brands to Increase Stability and Profitability

  • Palletized freight stored in a warehouse

    March 24, 2022

    What’s In-Store - Developments in Retail Inventories

  • Retail businesses on a solid supply chain to avoid stockouts

    March 15, 2022

    How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Supply Chain and Logistics

  • Master the Twists and Terms of Retail 3-23-21

    March 23, 2021

    To Sell More Product, Master the Twists and Terms of Retail

  • Small business blog 11-18-20 (1)

    November 25, 2020

    Small Business Saturday Takes on More Meaning During a Year of Unprecedented Disruption

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.