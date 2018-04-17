Flexport.org: Reach your sustainability goals and use your supply chain for positive impact

In the past 50 years, global trade has lifted millions of people out of poverty, created vast economic opportunities, and connected the world in ways large and small. But the logistics network supporting this transformation is stuck in the past, growing only more complicated and difficult to use. These complexities inflict major costs on businesses and nonprofit organizations. Aid groups estimate that “delivery logistics consumes 60 to 80 cents of every aid dollar contributed.”

Logistics also comes at a cost to the environment. In OECD countries, transportation remains the sector with the fastest-growing CO2 emissions. If shipping was a country, it would be the sixth largest polluter in the world, emitting more emissions than Germany.

Since its inception, Flexport has worked to simplify shipping for our clients. With Flexport.org, we are taking our responsibility for our global impact one step further. With millions of data points at hand, we’ve designed programs to reduce global carbon emissions and provide low-cost logistics solutions for shipments dedicated to the greater good. Our volunteering program also helps employees to make an impact locally everywhere we operate.

How you can ship carbon-neutral

The International Maritime Organization (a UN group of 173 countries) decided last week to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008. Although the agreement is an important step toward a sustainable future, more action is needed to align with the Paris Agreement goals. We’ve built a program that allows companies to measure, reduce and offset their carbon emissions.

Our Carbon Calculator provides real-time data on your carbon emissions on a shipment level. Because the calculation is automated within the platform, any changes in cargo dimensions or routing are instantly accounted for.

In partnership with the Carbonfund.org Foundation, our Carbon Offset Program also allows customers to purchase carbon credits to make their shipments carbon neutral. We are thrilled to announce Flexport’s next step of lowering emissions for all our clients: Starting June 1, 2018, Flexport will offset 100% of the emissions of Flexport LCL shipments.

Help for organizations solving humanity’s most pressing challenges

One of my personal motivations to launch Flexport.org was the frustration about product that goes to the landfill instead of being donated to people in need. The lack of transparency and real-time information is especially devastating in crisis situations.

“If anybody out there is listening, we are dying. And you are killing us with the inefficiency.”

–San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz

Flexport.org offers pro bono supply chain consulting as well as discounted freight services for nonprofits and organizations donating goods. We also use our network of nonprofit and for-profit companies to match available resources with global and local needs.

If you’d like to learn more about our efforts or get in touch with us, visit Flexport.org.